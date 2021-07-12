By Dean Egan.

Around 1.9 million Digital Covid Certs are to be issued from today.

It paves the way for people to travel seamlessly throughout the EU from the 19th of July, with the certs accepted at all ports and airports.

They provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from infection in the last 6 months, or of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Eoghan Corry, Editor of Air and Travel Magazine, says those who are vaccinated will have one final step to take before the cert can be used to jet away:

“They will get their emails, but they won’t get their QR code in the email, they’ll get a link to download it.”

“We don’t know how the technology is going to hope with the volume, and there’s a call centre setup.”

“In other country’s, they dealt with the number of requests quite successfully.”