By Press Association

An armed man has been arrested after he crashed a vehicle into the grounds of the property where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives in Ottawa, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Mr Trudeau was not home at the time of the incident, adding that the suspect is a member of Canada’s armed forces.

The suspect crashed his truck through the gate and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later, police said.

They added that the man was being interviewed and charges were pending, while a spokeswoman for Canada’s defence minister declined to comment while the investigation was underway.

Mr Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Governor-General Julie Payette resides, however she also was not home at the time.

Mr Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.