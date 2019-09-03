Ariana Grande has cancelled all meet and greets for the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour.

The news comes days after she was forced to call off an event in Belgium due to anxiety and panic attacks.

Talking to fans on her Instagram stories she said they have reached an ‘all-time high’.

Fans who purchased a VIP package ticket, which included entrance into her soundcheck party, were informed today via email of the cancellation news.

“Dear Ariana Grande VIP fan. We regret to inform you that there will not be a Soundcheck party offered at your show,” it read.

“You will receive a partial refund in the amount of £166.

“You will still receive your premium standing ticket in the designated VIP area and gift bag. Your package will now also include early entry in the standing VIP area before standing ticket holders.

“We apologise for the inconvenience”

Concerned fans have been commenting and send well-wishes on her latest post.

“Ari, pls take care of yourself,” one wrote.

“You’ve been through really hard times and you really need to rest”

While another added: “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known and I’m so proud of you. Your health is what makes us happy”

Please take care of it. remember that your fans are always here for you no matter what. Please don’t push yourself to something hard until you’re mentally ready and prepared

The Sweetener World Tour comes to Dublin later this month.