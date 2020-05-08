The weather might have been kind to us since restrictions began, but this weekend is set to see a reversal of fortunes.

The South East will experience a short, sharp plunge in temperatures on Sunday as an Arctic air mass sweeps across the region.

While Sunday is set to stay dry, it will be largely overcast with just a few sunny spells.

The early hours of Monday morning are set to be the coldest as temperatures drop to -2 degrees Celcius – making frost a real possibility.

While it could hit 22c on Saturday it will quickly change Sunday as you can see on the GFS animation of upper air temperatures here. A short sharp plunge of cold air will move down over Ireland Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RR4DsOiEfJ — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 7, 2020

It’s not yet certain how long the cold snap will stay around for – Met Éireann is forecasting a steady rise in temperatures across next week.

That rise could be sluggish, however, with a daily high of just 12 degrees forecast for Wednesday – well below the average high of 16 degrees for May.

This quickfire cold spell is set to contrast with the positively balmy conditions expected tomorrow, with a 2020 record high of 22 degrees expected – enjoy it while you can!

Don’t forget that a 5km exercise restriction is still in place across the country until May 18th.

Image: Meteociel.fr