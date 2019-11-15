A 2.5 million euro extension to the Research & Innovation Centre at Waterford IT has been officially opened.

ArcLabs currently houses 33 start-ups, early stage companies and entrepreneurs.

The 1,000 square metre extension was opened by Waterford Minister of State John Halligan this morning.

“We’ve doubled our incubation space which is wonderful because it means we have the capacity to support the further development of the entrepreneurial pipeline in the South-East.

“With the businesses that are being formed, we’re very lucky in Waterford Institute of Technology that we have such foresight in the way that we work.

“We’re focused on digital technology, and through the TSSG (The Telecommunications Software and Systems Group, who share the Carrignore campus with ArcLabs) we’ve seen huge support for that skills base.”