By Cillian Doyle.

A popular Tipperary water park’s future hangs in the balance.

A Tipperary TD says that several aquatic parks across the county will be forced to close in the coming months.

It comes as Aqua Splash based in Dromineer, Nenagh, County Tipperary was refused insurance cover many times.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath says the company has just got over the impact of previous lockdowns, but the issue is probably going to force the company to close.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Independent Deputy says several aquatic centres will be forced to close soon if the problem isn’t fixed:

“This is the fifth year running and they have had problems with planning and insurance – this is an excellent facility, and many like it will be closed in the coming months because of insurance.”

McGrath added it’s “blackmail” of the highest order:

“When is your government going to do something with insurance?”

“They wont pay anybody with Covid claims.”

“This is blackmail of the highest order.”

Photo by Alexandr Podvalny from Pexels