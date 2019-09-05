University Hospital Waterford have issued a statement to patients, to say there will be a cancellation in appointments tomorrow, Friday September 6th, following an outbreak.

The closure of a number of beds and cancelled appointments in University Hospital Waterford are happening tomorrow.

The changes come after an outbreak of CPE this week.

This adds pressure to the hospital as they are already experiencing high levels of demand for unscheduled care on an ongoing basis. All planned Day Case and In-patient procedures have been cancelled for tomorrow in efforts to successfully reopen the surgical ward.

This means cleaning and decontamination of the ward must take place immediately.

University Hospital Waterford apologises to all patients affected by these changes and those who have had their appointments cancelled will have a rescheduled appointment as soon as possible.