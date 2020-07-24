Applegreen is celebrating its birthday today by slashing the price of its fuel to just 24.7 cents per litre.

The sale will involve 24 Applegreen outlets around Ireland, each of which will offer the special price for one hour between 8 am and 4 pm.

Details of what time each one hour sale will take place will be revealed on Applegreen’s social media channels throughout the day.

Applegreen customers are potentially able to fill their tank for €10-15 by availing of the one-off discount. The last time fuel was on sale at a comparable price in Ireland was in the early 1960s.

“We certainly hope it will be Ireland’s biggest ever fuel sale and we’re going to try and ensure that as many of our customers as possible can fill their tank for 24.7 cent per litre on Friday,” said Joe Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of Applegreen.

“We’ll be announcing exact details of where and when the sales are happening on Friday on our social platforms, so customers must be ready to jump on it,” Mr Barrett went on. “Participating locations are spread right around Ireland and each outlet will have one hour to sell as much fuel as possible so we’re expecting a few traffic jams and a lot of very happy customers!

“This is our way of sharing our ‘24/7’ birthday with customers and reaffirming our commitment to value and community,” Mr Barrett added.

It’s not just fuel that’s on offer – Applegreen has also announced a wide range of special offers that will be available at all outlets nationwide, including:

‘99’ ice creams, slushees, croissants, chocolate bars for 24 cent (€0.24)

Chicken fillet rolls, breakfast rolls, car wash, keep cup, mineral multi-packs for €2.47

Chocolate & snack share bags, Red Bull; 2 for €2.47

We’ll keep you posted if the offer hits an Applegreen in the South East.

