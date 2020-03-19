Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the third anniversary of her disappearance.

Tomorrow marks three years since she went missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal in County Cork.

So far over 370 lines of inquiry have been investigated, over 170 statements have been taken by gardaí and over 100 hours of CCTV footage has been viewed.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station today, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: “An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation.”

Supt Gamble said that he and the team continue to “actively investigate” Ms Satchwell’s disappearance.

He appealed for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to get in contact with gardaí where all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tina is described as 5’7″, of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.