Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a father and son were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Offaly.

It is understood those travelling in the car are all from the same family.

The crash between a car and a truck happened on the Tullamore to Mountmellick road at around 5pm yesterday evening.

A 30-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed.

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was due to undergo emergency surgery.

An eight-year-old boy, who was the fourth passenger in the car, and the truck driver were taken to hospital.