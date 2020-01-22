The HSE is advising anyone born after 1979 to get the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) to combat the sharp rise in mumps cases.

Dr Suzanne Cotter, public health specialist at the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre told Newstalk Breakfast that while a free dose of the MMR vaccine is being offered to anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 as part of a HSE initiative to counter the sharp rise in mumps cases, people of any age can contract the illness.

Following a decline in vaccinations in the early 2000s there has been an increase in mumps cases in two age groups, she said. Those aged 15-19 and 20-24.

Most of those who recently contracted mumps are aged 19 and have just started third level education.

Part of the problem is that many do not know their vaccination record.

Many parents stopped vaccinating their children following an unfounded scare in the early 2000s, explained Dr Cotter.

She urged people, especially students, to go to their GP or student health centre to get a free vaccination.

On being asked about incidents where people contracted mumps even though they had taken the vaccine, Dr Cotter acknowledged that it is not 100 per cent effective.

“If you have the two doses, it is 88 per cent effective. Some may still get mumps, but the majority will not get the mumps.

“The international evidence is that you are less likely to get a serious disease if you are vaccinated.”

Cases of the mumps are not confined to the 11-30 age group, said Dr Cotter.

There have been incidents of people in their 80s with mumps.

Anyone born since 1979 who was not vaccinated should consider getting the MMR vaccine now, she said.

