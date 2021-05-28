Waterford Minister of State Mary Butler says she’s glad initial issues raised around the merger of IT Carlow and Waterford IT have been addressed.

Academic staff from Waterford IT and Carlow voted in favour of the memorandum of understanding, in relation to the Technological University of the South East yesterday.

In April, Waterford’s T-U-I branch rejected the terms of the process of amalgamation.

Minister Butler says that it’s great that the majority of T-U-I staff in Waterford are now on board.

“I am absolutely delighted to hear that the vote of the memorandum of understanding was agreed”

“We can move forward now with confidence – it’s great to have everyone on board”