A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for all of Munster, including Tipperary and Waterford, and county Wexford.

Met Eireann says gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour can be expected at times, higher in coastal areas.

The alert is valid from 6am until 7pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford could see 50mm of rain fall between midnight tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be poor from tomorrow evening.

He said: “There’s pretty good consensus on the weather charts that a storm is going to track across Ireland, coming in late tomorrow night and into Tuesday.

“Bringing some very strong winds again unfortunately – possibly up to 120-130kmph on the South coast.

There will betrong winds right across the country along with heavy, thundery downpours, and some very heavy falls of rain with a risk of flooding once again.”