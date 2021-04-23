By Cillian Doyle.

Waterford Institute of Technology has thrown a spanner in the works for the Technological University for the South East.

The merger with IT Carlow has taken another setback as today Waterford’s TUI branch has rejected the memorandum of understanding.

The TUI Branch in Carlow rejected the same memorandum in 2019 while now the WIT Branch has done the same today.

WIT TUI Secretary, Kathleen Moore Walsh explains the reasons behind the rejection:

“The biggest problem was for the last 18 months we have been trying to progress issues of concerns to our members and we haven’t been able to get anything regarding an MOU change – we were left in a holding pattern while issues continued to develop and problems arose – there have been some recent problems with members that served on some of the TUI working groups and their work being ignored.”