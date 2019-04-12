A week after the story of the brave pup, named Hamish by Irish Rail staff, captured the hearts of the nation another lost doggo has made its Heuston Station.

Iarnród Éireann has tweeted a photo of the white and brown Jack Russell Terrier and asked the public to work their magic, once again help reunite the dog with its owners.

One commenter said that the doggo found himself on the red Luas line yesterday evening.

He got off the red line luas around 4.40 not sure what stop he got on off im afraid cause was only getting on. — Jessie Ennis (@JessieEnnis) April 11, 2019

Whilst others believe the pup is just “Looking for his 15 mins of fame”

Ah come on! News of unrivalled hospitality & care extended to #Hamish has gone viral on the #NewsOfTheCanineWorld Next week it’ll be this lot….😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mSElqMnHto — Tuíteálaí Fánach (@tuitealai) April 11, 2019

These dogs are just trying to make a new life for themselves in the big city. Let them live their best lives — Ian (@ianbyrne86) April 12, 2019

I think these dogs are just grabbing the train for the publicity 😂#lostpets indeed. Attention seeking mutts 😉 — Adell Dunleavy (@AdellDun) April 11, 2019

They are all looking for the limelight now.. — Jacqueline Reid (@jacquireid1969) April 11, 2019