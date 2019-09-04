Animal rights activists barbecued a fake dog in a protest in Dublin earlier today.

PETA supporters Tuesday Goti and Andrew Goti with a replica of a roasted dog during a PETA protest highlighting cruelty to animals on Dublin’s Henry Street today.

Members of the PETA group said people were happy to eat animals traditionally kept as livestock, but not pets.

Spokesman John Carmody said they hope to change the minds of people shopping for groceries by persuading them to go vegan.

Mr Carmody said: “What we all have in common is that we all are made of flesh and blood, that including dogs, cats, cows and sheep. The lot.

“And I think that this is what it is about, you wouldn’t eat a dog, so why would you eat a cow or a pig or a sheep?”