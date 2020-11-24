File photo

A petition has surfaced online calling for urgent changes to alleged new rules at a school in Carlow.

It’s understood female students from Presentation College were told not to wear Leggings to PE class anymore.

Reports suggest the reason for the change is that it distracts males in the school.

It’s also understood that female students were told to wear their jumpers during PE class for the same reason.

A petition started over the weekend has surpassed 2,000 signatures.

Beat news has contacted the school for comment.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Department of Education to Beat news reads;

“The Department cannot comment on any individual case.

Under the Education Act 1998, all recognised schools are managed by the school board of management on behalf of the schools’ patrons or trustees or the relevant Education and Training Board (known as the management authority). Any decisions on school uniform policy are a matter for the school’s board of management at local level. Schools should consult with parents and students in relation to this policy.

Whereas the Department provides funding and policy direction for schools, the Department does not have legal powers to investigate individual complaints or instruct a school to follow a particular course of direction with regard to individual complaint cases, except where the complaint involves a refused enrolment, expulsion or suspension, in accordance with Section 29 of the 1998 Education Act.

In any instance where a parent of student has cause for complaint, matters would normally be addressed to the individual teacher or school principal as appropriate. If matters cannot be resolved at that level then a complaint can be addressed to the school’s board of management. A school may have a formal complaints process in which case this should be followed in pursuing any complaint.”

Further information on complaints procedures in schools can be found on the Department’s website at: https://www.education.ie/en/Parents/Information/Complaints-Bullying-Child-Protection-Discrimination/