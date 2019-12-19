An bhfuil tú ar Tinder?
Ar thárla aon rud náireach duitse agus tú ar líne?
Féach ar an bhfíseán seo thíos… tá sé thar a bheith greannmhar agus réalaíoch ag an am céanna!
Taifeadta in Droichead an Chaisleáin, Contae Loch Garman, tá físeán den scoth cruthaithe ag Dark Window Media agus is cosúil go bhfuil scéal de shaghas éigean ag daoine ina bhfuil taithí acu ar sheirbhís geandála ar líne.
Má tá aon scéal cosúil leis an bhfíseán seo agatsa, seol isteach chugainn é.
