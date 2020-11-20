An Post Christmas stamps see 2020-themed twist

An Post has revealed its new Christmas stamp collection for 2020, featuring a twist on the year that has seen the nation become accustomed to the idea of “living with Covid-19.”

The six stamps include some new pandemic-style traditions and show “the importance of keeping people and communities connected while staying apart this year.”

These include home baking with family, online calls with family and friends, and a postperson checking in with an older customer while social distancing.

The stamps, illustrated by Liz Rackard and designed by Detail Design Studio, also include the more traditional Christmas images of an angel and a nativity scene.

“Christmas will be very different for everyone this year and a personal greeting to family and friends will mean more than ever before,” Julie Gill of An Post said.

“Our advice is to send early to ensure your present or card gets there in time for Christmas. This is especially the case when mailing abroad so post early.”

An Post said strong demand has already been seen for stamps and packaging, as customers heed advice to post early to allow for Covid-related delays, uncertain weather conditions and large volumes of mail during the Christmas period.

The latest date for posting parcels and letters by standard service to the US, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is December 7th.

For European destinations, the latest date is December 12th for parcels and December 17th for cards.

Christmas Stamp Booklets and pre-paid gift packaging are available in all Post Offices nationwide and online at www.anpost.com/Christmas.

An Post’s Christmas booklet of 20 stamps is priced at €19, with a Christmas booklet of five international stamps priced at €8.50 and a booklet of five national stamps priced at €5.