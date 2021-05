By Dean Egan.

South East shoppers will be delighted to hear that an online portal has opened for people to book a time to go shopping at Pennys.

From Monday, the store opens by appointment-only before a full reopening on May 17th.

The website opened at 10am with some customers already in a queue of an hour.

Pennys will have extended opening hours across every store in the region, and across the country, to cope with demand and reduce queues.