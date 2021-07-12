Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay

By Dean Egan.

An extra 4,000 lorry drivers will be needed to compensate for drivers who are retiring or leaving the haulage industry.

That’s according to Wexford TD Verona Murphy who says many drivers are choosing to leave their career due to red tape associated with BREXIT.

The average age of a lorry driver in Ireland is 58 and they’re not being replaced according to Deputy Murphy.

Speaking to Beat news, the Independent TD says BREXIT amongst other issues is having a major effect on the haulage industry:

“The primary reason for the exodus from the profession is BREXIT, possibly Covid, but also the high average age of the profession is said to be 58 years of age.”

“It’s a worldwide shortage, the UK is looking for 65,000 drivers and the US 800,000 drivers, and it just gets worse year-on-year.”