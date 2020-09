An assault with a Machete took place in Waterford City over the weekend.

It’s reported two people have been injured during an aggravated burglary and Gardai received the alert around 3am last night.

Two people have been injured, with one receiving serious but not life threatening injuries.

An ambulance crew attended the scene.

No arrests have been made and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident are being urged to contact the Gardai.