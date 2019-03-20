An American Woman launched an online campaign recently to track down 4 young boys she photographed in County Tipperary 35 years ago.

Pamela Clare Charlesworth took to Facebook in a bid to find the boys.

She explained how she had been visiting on holidays when the boys asked her to stop and chat so they could hear her American accent.

Tipperary man PJ McInerney couldn’t believe it when he spotted himself, his cousins Gary and Thomas McInerney and their friend Michael Cummins in the photo taken on main street in Cashel in 1984.

