By Cillian Doyle.

Tom and Molly Martens are set to have a full retrial over their conviction for the murder of a Limerick businessman.

Jason Corbett aged 39, was found at his home in North Carolina beaten to death in August of 2015.

The pair were found guilty in 2017 of killing the 39-year-old father-of-two two years earlier.

The 70-year-old and 37-year-old are serving sentences of 20 to 25 years in prison.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that both defendants were entitled to a new trial in February of this year.