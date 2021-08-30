By Dean Egan.

A massive volume of 999 calls in Dublin over recent days has put a strain on the National Ambulance Service.

The huge demand has lead to paramedics from the south-east and the midlands responding to emergency calls in the capital.

The system for dispatching paramedics to emergencies is being scrutinised, with all calls currently being directed to only two call centres in the country.

David Hall, CEO of Lifeline Ambulance Service is calling for a complete overhaul of the emergency response service.