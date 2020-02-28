Winner of Love Island 2019, Amber Gill, has announced she will donate the profits with her latest edit with Miss Pap to a mental health charity.

Gill has said the gesture was to honour former host of the show Caroline Flack, who died by suicide earlier this month.

The 22-year-old will donate to ‘Mind’, which offers information and advice to people with mental health problems, as well as campaigning on their behalf.

Gill follows in the footsteps of Molly-Mae Hague, who donated 100% of her profits from her latest edit with PrettyLittleThing to the same charity.