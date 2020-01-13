Almost 4,000 homes and businesses are reported to be without power in the South East this lunchtime.

At 12pm there were 1,304 reports of outages in Rosehill, Kilkenny and 1,621 in Dungarvan, Waterford.

Meanwhile similar numbers have been reported in Wexford and Tipperary with outages in Bunclody, Wellingtonbridge, Cahir and Cashel.

The power outage has occurred due to Storm Brendan as it leaves over 21,000 homes and businesses without power across the nation.

Met Éireann have issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country and advise people to stay indoors where possible.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are to be expected and the storm is forecast to be at its strongest up until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Waterford City and County Council has issued a statement in relation to storm Brendan.

They are advising the public to be aware of potential dangers and to heed the advice “Stay Back, Stay high and stay dry.”

Tipperary County Council is echoing that sentiment and advising drivers to take extreme caution on the roads and to watch out for fallen trees and debris.