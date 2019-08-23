Revenue have been granted a court order to detain almost €80,000 in cash seized at Dublin Port from a vehicle travelling to France.

After the seizure on Monday, Dublin District Court granted a three month cash detention order to Revenue.

€79,110 was seized following routine examinations of vehicles travelling to France.

“Revenue detector dog James showed an interest in a particular vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and searched by Revenue officers and was also scanned using Revenue’s Mobile X-Ray Scanner Unit,” a spokesperson explained.

“The search and subsequent scan resulted in the discovery of two packages containing the cash concealed underneath the vehicle.”