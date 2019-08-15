A GoFundMe page has raised almost €5,000 for the family of a Cork school girl who died while on holiday with her family in Germany.

According to reports Emmy Sophia Eckert, 5, died in a poolside accident on August 8.

She is believed to have been on holiday with her family when the accident happened.

She was a pupil at Scoil Mhuire Ballincollig.

The GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the family to help with their “financial pressure”.

A funeral notice was posted on RIP.ie for the toddler and read: “Emmy Sophia (aged 5 years), dearly loved daughter of Andreas and Darlene and loving sister of Johannes, Paula, and Josef.

“Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, extended family and her school friends from Scoil Mhuire.”

