Drugs worth €38,000 have been seized at Athlone mail centre in Co Westmeath.

The 1.5kg of herbal cannabis, ketamine, heroin, meth, MDMA and crack cocaine were discovered in parcels from the UK, US and Spain by a sniffer dog called Bailey.

The packages had been declared as t-shirts, phone cases and bicycle gloves.

They were due to be delivered to Dublin, Galway, Sligo, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare.

Revenue have said that investigations are ongoing.