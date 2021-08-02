Over 900 thousand euro worth of grants have been approved for 62 coastal community groups and micro enterprises.

Four in the South-East have received funding which is provided by the Fisheries Local Action Groups that were set up under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

Ladies Cove is to get the largest amount of this funding for its improvement works, getting 80% of the total cost of over €30,000 to better the popular Dunmore East swimming spot.

Down the Waterford coast, Passage East Hurling Club have received a thousand euro exactly for its ‘Beat the Ferryman Swim’ event.

In Wexford, Bannow Historical Society have received over 10 thousand euro for training in Maritime Heritage Presevation and Celebration.

While Hook Head have received 60% towards their Hike to the Hook 2020 event, and social media development for the attraction, coming in at just over 2,500 euro.

However, the South-East as a region has received the lowest amount of funding, at just €38,236 – compared to the €306,000 that the north region has received for 10 projects.