A tax break provided to Ministers for expenses such as laundry has cost taxpayers almost €370,000, new figures show.

Some members of the cabinet are entitled to an allowance if they have a second home in Dublin when they attend the Dail.

As part of the ‘dual abode allowance’ scheme, expenses covered under tax rebates include utility bills, insurance and dry cleaning.

Figures released to The Irish Daily Mirror under the Freedom of Information Act show that almost €1m has been billed by senior politicians since 2011.

The allowance can be claimed by junior and senior ministers, as well as the Attorney General, if they live outside Dublin but wish to have a second home in the city.