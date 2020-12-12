Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí detected a total of 892 vehicles travelling over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.

The initiative started at 7am on Friday for 24 hours with over 186,000 vehicles were checked.

Officers have released a long list of what they are describing as ‘notable’ moments from the day.

Among them is a speed check from Co Kildare, where a motorist was caught travelling at 188 km/hr in a 120 zone on the M7.

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hours, 7am 11/12/20 – 7am 12/12/20. In total we checked 186,125 vehicles and detected 892 travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. We thank the vast majority of drivers for complying.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/xy1dXeiqF9 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 12, 2020

Separately, Gardaí in Co Roscommon clocked a vehicle at 161 km/hr in a 100 zone on the N60 near Ballintubber.

In Co Limerick, a driver in Castlematrix was noted at 162 km/hr in a 100 zone while on the N21, while someone driving on the N7 near Brown’s Barn in Co Dublin had their speed check come in at 137 km/hr in the 100 zone.

Gardaí and the RSA are continuing to urge motorists to drive safely and to respect the speed limits that are in place across the country.