An Oireachtas Committee has recommended more be done to move people who have had asylum applications granted out of direct provision.

The Public Accounts Committee found almost 800 people who have been granted asylum are stuck in direct provision.

This is partly because the housing crisis gives them no alternative.

PAC Chairman Seán Fleming says it is not acceptable.

“At the moment it takes an average of 22-23 months, if that could be shortened to less than a year you would be able to do double the number of asylum seekers for the level of accommodation that we have than we are dealing with now,” said Mr Fleming.

“The easiest way of reducing costs is to speed up the processing and making decisions in relation to the application.”

Mr Fleming does not think that it is something that will take years to fix.

“If the government continues to take two years to deal with every application then that’s a problem.

“And if that two year figures goes to three years, we will have double the problem.

“So my view is a simple way of dealing with the problem this year, next year and the following year – deal with the applications in a far more speedy and timely manner.

“It is only fair to the people that they have their case dealt with within a year of arriving here.”

Meanwhile, the Education Minister is to visit a direct provision centre in the coming weeks to hear the views of families and young people.

Last night, Joe Mc Hugh told the Dáil he was confident school places would be found for up to thirty children living in direct provision who have not been attending school.

Three post primary places have been found and work is continuing to place the remaining children in primary school.

It was revealed earlier this week that children staying at the M Hotel in Carrick in County Monaghan had not attended school for two months.

Minister Mc Hugh says he wants to work with others to address the educational needs of asylum seekers.