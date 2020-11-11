Padraig Hoare

Nearly four in five parents have had their children already vaccinated against the flu, or have an appointment to do so within the next two weeks.

That is according to a survey of more than 1,300 parents, which monitored uptake of the nasal vaccine for two to 12-year-olds, rolled out by health chiefs for the first time this winter.

The BabyDoc Club and MummyPages online parenting communities found that 78% had already or planned to vaccinate their children, but 53 per cent were not aware of the increased chance of serious complications when it comes to children suffering from the flu virus.

Professor in immunology at TCD and mother of three, Dr Rachel McLoughlin, said: “A simple squirt up the nose and they are fully protected. The last thing any parent wants right now is to have a sick child that requires a trip to the hospital in the midst of this pandemic.

“Children are more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu, including pneumonia, bronchitis and painful ear infections. This is why it is so important for them to get the flu vaccine this year, when our hospitals are already under immense pressure.”

Some 94 per cent of parents surveyed were aware of the introduction of the nasal flu vaccine to this year’s winter flu protection programme.

The HSE purchased 600,000 doses in order to cover the age range of children in its entirety as part of its winter plan, as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Dublin-based GP, Dr Eleanor Galvin, said the vaccine should pose no fear for children as it was “free, painless and has little to no side effects”.

“With our nation’s COVID-19 infections still fluctuating dramatically between lockdowns, alongside the effort to keep schools open this academic year, getting the flu vaccine for your children should really be a no-brainer. In fact, children are twice as likely to get the flu than adults,she said.

Children who have a slight runny nose can still get the vaccine as it absorbs quickly, but children who are very unwell, or who have a temperature should wait until they feel better, she added.

Parenting expert with BabyDoc Club, Laura Erskine, said that since Covid-19 and flu viruses are respiratory viruses, some of the symptoms can be remarkably similar, making it hard for parents and doctors to make a call as to what the child has contracted.

“It makes sense for those aged 2-12 years to get vaccinated against flu. This age group of children are also not obliged to wear face coverings so will be more likely to transmit and be vulnerable to infection,” she said.