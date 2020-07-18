By Kenneth Fox

Nearly 200 workplaces inspected by the Health and Safety Authority weren’t compliant with Covid-19 rules.

The watchdog carried out nearly 2,400 coronavirus-related inspections between May 18th and July 10th.

The HSA says 92 per cent of businesses had control measures in place – but the other 8 per cent did not.

Some of the protocols that workplaces are been asked to comply with include: keeping a log of contact work to facilitate contact tracing, provide tissues and bins and also ensure physical distancing in the office.

Minister of State at the Department of Business, Robert Troy, has a clear message for those who are not compliant.

“Well I would say to them to look at their competitors, to look at the other businesses in their vicinity. To realise that the vasts majority of them, 92 per cent of them are complaint.”

“They need to step up to the plate and it is not good enough that businesses are cutting corners in anyway in relation to the protocols that are there.”