By Cillian Doyle.
Several South East bus services have been disrupted again this weekend.
Bus Éireann has cancelled 17 bus routes across the region for today.
It’s the second weekend in a row that the national transport service has cancelled some of its journeys across the region.
It’s believed a lack of staff has led the company to cancel some services today.
Bus Éireann says it “regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”
A full list of the effected services below:
Route 2
17:00hrs Wexford to Dublin Airport Cancelled
21:00hrs Dublin Airport to Wexford Cancelled
Route 4/X4
13:15hrs Dublin Airport to Waterford Cancelled
16:30hrs New Ross to Dublin Airport Cancelled
21:00hrs Dublin Airport to New Ross Cancelled
Route 40
16:00hrs Waterford to Cork Cancelled
19:40hrs Cork to Waterford Cancelled
16:30hrs Waterford to Wexford Cancelled
17:50hrs Wexford to Rosslare Cancelled
19:00hrs Rosslare to Waterford Cancelled
Route 360
11:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled
13:00hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled
13:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled
15:00hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled
15:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled
17:30hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled
18:15hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled