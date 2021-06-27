By Cillian Doyle.

Several South East bus services have been disrupted again this weekend.

Bus Éireann has cancelled 17 bus routes across the region for today.

It’s the second weekend in a row that the national transport service has cancelled some of its journeys across the region.

It’s believed a lack of staff has led the company to cancel some services today.

Bus Éireann says it “regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”

A full list of the effected services below:

Route 2

17:00hrs Wexford to Dublin Airport Cancelled

21:00hrs Dublin Airport to Wexford Cancelled

Route 4/X4

13:15hrs Dublin Airport to Waterford Cancelled

16:30hrs New Ross to Dublin Airport Cancelled

21:00hrs Dublin Airport to New Ross Cancelled

Route 40

16:00hrs Waterford to Cork Cancelled

19:40hrs Cork to Waterford Cancelled

16:30hrs Waterford to Wexford Cancelled

17:50hrs Wexford to Rosslare Cancelled

19:00hrs Rosslare to Waterford Cancelled

Route 360

11:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled

13:00hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled

13:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled

15:00hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled

15:45hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled

17:30hrs Waterford to Tramore Cancelled

18:15hrs Tramore to Waterford Cancelled