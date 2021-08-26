Photo: @3CEAgency Twitter Account

By Cillian Doyle.

People need to look at how they are driving to reduce transport carbon emissions.

It comes as almost 19% of the South East’s carbon emissions coming from transport, according to the Three Counties Energy Agency.

The Greener HGV Programme was launched to help reduce that figure by 10%, with the agency seeking 1,000 drivers across the region to take part.

Delighted to announce the launch of 'The Greener HGV Programme' with @wearecorcra to reduce harmful emissions & fuel consumption by driving smarter and by embracing new technologies! Programme funded by Project #Ireland2040 @Dept_ECC

#ClimateAction 👉 https://t.co/yAYGlBCBe1 https://t.co/LoqjeNPwNT pic.twitter.com/EbtLIuL33a — 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) (@3CEAgency) August 11, 2021

Speaking to Beat News, Alex Hamilton, Senior Engineer of the 3CEA says everyone can do something different to reduce carbon emissions:

“Transport is the second in the South East only to agriculture, we can all make the change.”

“It’s about looking about how we are driving – are we revving our engines when we are sitting outside waiting to collect the kids or are we accelerating too harsh and braking too hard.”

“We can all make the change to help reduce carbon emissions.”