James Cox

In total, over 11,800 people arrived in Dublin Airport last week — up 2 per cent on the previous seven days.

Over 7,000 Irish residents flew into Dublin Airport last week, after returning from abroad.

The most popular reason for their journeys was a holiday.

There was an 11 percent increase in foreign residents arriving, over 4,800 people.

Mandatory quarantine

Meanwhile, mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving in the State from several countries could be operational within a week following the signing of the required legislation into law.

President Michael D Higgins on Sunday signed into law the Health (Amendment) Act 2021 which will allow the State to require passengers arriving from 20 named countries with a high incidence of Covid-19 to quarantine for 14 days in a designated hotel.

The Irish Times reports that the contract with the hotel provider which will run the service is expected to be signed on Wednesday, paving the way for the system to begin operations within a matter of days.