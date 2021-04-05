By Cillian Doyle.

Almost 1% of drivers use their phone when driving every day.

That’s according to a recent survey by AA Car Insurance which found that over 5% of respondents admitted to occasionally using their phone while driving on an open road.

Almost 6,000 motorists responded to the survey finding that 0.91% of respondents said that they use their phone while driving in flowing traffic on a daily basis.

Speaking to Beat News, Michelle Byrne, Traffic Corp Sergeant for Carlow/Kilkenny has this advice for L plate drivers in the South East:

“Do not drive unaccompanied – your car will be seized – the Clancy Amendment is in full force in this region and your car will be seized from you and you will receive a fine and penalty points – and that’s the last thing you want with the rice of insurance and everything 0- but really, you do not want to be in an accident as a provisional driver.”

Sergeant Byrne also added that we can all make the roads a safer place by not being distracted by phones and reducing our speed:

“When you’re driving be aware of your surrounding and what is the speed limit – and we are asking you to reduce that speed limit – if it’s only by 1% so be it but perhaps we could ask the people in our region to slow between 5 and 10 per cent and let’s make the roads a safer place for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.”