Gardai have informed families of teenagers who were the victims of an alleged assault involving acid in Waterford in April that two of the alleged perpetrators are not going to be charged.

Gardai have phoned families with the decision of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The families have reacted with shock and disappointment and say they will fight the decision.

17-year-old Tega Agberhiere was one of the three victims. He suffered horrific injuries to his face and other parts of this body when the unknown substance was thrown on him.

His mother Christy says she wants to meet the Minister for Justice and the Taoiseach to discuss the case.

She is due to meet with Gardai today.