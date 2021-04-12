By Dean Egan.

The 5km travel limit has been lifted, with people free to travel within their county or 20 km from their home.

It’s one of the Level 5 restrictions being eased, as well as two households being allowed to meet outside – but not in private gardens.

All students will return to schools for the first time in 2021 also today.

Capacity on public transport remains at 25% – despite the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions.

Bus Eireann say with the full reopening of schools, the transport system for schools will be boosted to 50 percent.

All home building will resume today, with the easing of some level 5 restrictions.

Non-essential construction works have been closed since January 8th and will start re-opening on a phased basis.

Reasons for hope

The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says “there’s many reasons for hope” as restrictions are eased, and said the remaining measures along with the vaccine are “our way our of the pandemic”.

303 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health last night – the lowest daily figure since mid-December, while two more deaths linked to the disease were recorded.

Last night in public hospitals there were 223 people with the virus – down over 10 percent on last week.