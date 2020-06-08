Phase Two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions comes into force from today.

Many shops will open, while people’s travel limits have been significantly extended.

From today, the advice from Government remains working from home where possible and avoiding unnecessary journeys.

However, people’s travel area has been significantly extended – it’s been changed from a 5km radius around your home to anywhere within your own county or 20km from your house – whichever is further.

Groups of up to six can meet outdoors or indoors while observing social distancing.

While for those who have been cocooning – it is now possible for small groups of people to visit their homes, only while wearing face coverings and gloves.

Up to 25 friends and family will be allowed attend funerals, that has changed from 10 – which has been in place since mid March.

Shops will be allowed re-open from today – however those in shopping centres will have to wait a bit longer.

They will be required to have staggered opening hours, while none will be allowed open their doors until 10.30am.

And, from this morning public transport is being restored to pre-Covid levels, with the advice to not use during peak hours unless you are an essential worker – and to wear a face covering.