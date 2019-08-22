All Together Now says its its fully committed to making sure the issues that arose at this year’s festival are not repeated next year.

It will return to Co Waterford from the 31st of July to the 3rd of August 2020 and capacity will NOT increase.

Festival organisers say they have taken in every comment and e-mail and are noting where they need to improve.

They have met and are working with gardaí to ensure the traffic problems do not happen again and have apologised for the festivals shortcomings.

Tickets go on sale August 29th at 9am via Ticketmaster.