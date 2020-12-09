Waterford based music festival All Together Now have us champing at the bit for Summer 2021 with their latest news.

Not only did the pandemic crush our 2020 dreams of dancing in the sun and rain with strangers to music that is food for the soul but it made festival goers in the South East miss acts like Iggy Pop, Groove Armada and Goldfrapp.

But now – it’s the news all of us music and festival junkies have been waiting for!

All Together Now 2020 have announced UNDERWORLD will return as one of the headliners next summer.

This is the first of many to be announced in the new year for our Third Chapter set across 18 stages of music, comedy, theatre, spoken word and more.

Back to the music! UNDERWORLD, AKA Rick Smith and Karl Hyde, are a true one-off – at home headlining the world’s biggest festivals and events, playing underground techno clubs and warehouses, sound-tracking theatre productions or taking over art galleries, disused shoe shops, and Japanese department stores.

From playing at All Together Now’s maiden voyage in 2018, this marks Underworld’s return to both Ireland and the festival 3 years later.

Having cemented their place in the ’90s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’ became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film Trainspotting.

The following two decades saw them build on that success while never compromising; selling millions of albums, performing countless sold-out shows, providing scores and sound-tracking the Opening Ceremony to the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The critical and commercial success of the band’s Grammy-nominated 2016 album ‘Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future’ saw them headline stages at Coachella, Glastonbury and Summer Sonic. Over the course of 2019, Underworld published new material every week as a part of their ambitious DRIFT series, the full DRIFT series is available to stream

We can’t think of a duo we’d love to hear more when we return home to Curraghmore.