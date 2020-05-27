All McDonald’s Drive-Thrus will reopen by Thursday, June 4th.

Between Tuesday and Thursday next week an additional 51 restaurants will open their doors.

It follows the opening of six of its restaurants in Dublin last week.

The chain says to manage anticipated demand it will release the location of the reopening outlets on the morning of each day.

We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 27, 2020

All of McDonald’s Irish chains were closed on March 23rd due to COVID-19.

In an announcement on Twitter on March 22nd, the company said they had not taken the “difficult decision” lightly, but it was made with the well-being and safety of employees in mind.

Image: C. Cagnin from Pexels