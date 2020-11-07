All of the major news sources across America have called the US Presidential Election, named Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America.

CNN has lead with the headline “Joseph R Biden elected 46th President”, as NBC and fellow major news networks have all called the state of Pennsylvania for the former Vice President, giving him 273 votes and counting, enough to end Donald Trump’s four year Presidency.

Trump’s has ramped up his unfounded claims of voting fraud, with litigation expected to follow after what the Republican candidate has labelled ‘illegal’ votes.

Today the expected outgoing President tweeted, ‘tens of thousands of votes were illegally received’.

Biden is also the frontrunner in Georgia, expected to win with a clear majority after a Presidential race which has caused many divisions in the nation.

And 100 years after women earned the right to vote in the US, black woman Kamala Harris will take office as Vice President.