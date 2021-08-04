By Cillian Doyle.

€7 million worth of funding has been announced to enhance streetscapes & shopfronts in rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says that over 50 rural towns and villages will benefit from the funding nationwide, including all five counties in the South East.

The new initiative is part of “Our Rural Future” which aims to make rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

The bandings for the allocation of funding are based on the number of towns and villages in each county.

The group of nine counties with the highest number of towns/villages will receive €320,000 as part of Band A, which includes Tipperary.

Kilkenny and Wexford are part of the next nine counites, Band B, which will receive €260,000 while Waterford (City and County) and Carlow are included in the eight counties of Band C which will receive €220,000.