All driving tests scheduled to take place from tomorrow until March 29th have been suspended.

Anyone who was due to take their test during this period will have it rescheduled free of charge.

Based on advice @RSAIreland are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday 13 March 2020. Full details here https://t.co/ooYxio4Mth pic.twitter.com/f8xp8ICf73 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 13, 2020

The RSA says it will make reasonable efforts to accommodate tests for the likes of emergency and essential service drivers.

Scheduled Theory tests are not affected and will go ahead as planned.