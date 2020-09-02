All 5 South East counties recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases yesterday.

A total of 217 new infections were identified in Ireland but there were no new deaths.

17 of the new cases are in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford while 30 cases are spread across 12 counties including Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says we need to communicate better with young people about the dangers of Covid;

“The GAA for example have done great work with a number of players who have been affected.”

“I think that kind of direct outreach from young people who know about what’s going on, to other young people, can be very powerful.”

“I have great admiration for Ronan Glynn, but the audience for his press conferences among 16-21 year olds’ wouldn’t be that high.”